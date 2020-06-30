Pune: Relaxations, more Covid testing reduce doubling rate to 18 days

The percentage of confirmed cases to samples tested has also increased to 14.93 per cent with total testing so far of over 1.08 lakh and daily testing capacity increased to around 3,200 samples. (Representational) The percentage of confirmed cases to samples tested has also increased to 14.93 per cent with total testing so far of over 1.08 lakh and daily testing capacity increased to around 3,200 samples. (Representational)

The movement of people after the unlockdown and increased testing by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have led to more Covid-19 positive cases, which in turn has reduced the doubling rate of patients in the city to 18 days from 24 days.

The PMC has been carrying out Covid-19 test for all patients with suspected symptoms and their close contacts. The various measures taken by the civic administration had helped increase the doubling rate to 24 days on June 18. However, after 10 days, it dropped to 18 days on June 28.

The percentage of confirmed cases to samples tested has also increased to 14.93 per cent with total testing so far of over 1.08 lakh and daily testing capacity increased to around 3,200 samples.

The total number of positive cases till June 28 was 16,125 with 9,447 of them, or 58.6 per cent of them, cured and discharged; 613 have died so far. The PMC has also managed to reduce the Covid-19 mortality rate to 3.80 per cent, below the state average but still more than the national average.

In a recently held review meeting, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had urged the authorities to work towards increasing the testing capacity to identify as many positive patients as it can so that they can be isolated and the spread contained.

The civic administration is making all efforts to increase swab collection. It has also decided to take the services of private laboratories to carry out testing. The PMC has also decided to undertake rapid antigen tests to identify cases faster.

