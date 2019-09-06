Pune: Reimagining the game of chess, with a modern twist and a President

For retired engineering professor Balkrishna Tambe, chess has been more than a pastime. After playing the game seriously for the better part of his life, Tambe decided to go a step further and started thinking about ways to innovate the game. After months of hard work and some serious brainstorming, Tambe came up with an advanced version of the game.

India is believed to be the home of chess, which later became popular across the globe. Played with 32 black and white pieces on a board with 64 squares, chess, for its avid followers, is more than a game. It is also believed to help improve concentration and focus.

After playing the game for many years, Tambe said he felt it required some changes. The game he has developed, Modern Chess 100, is an advanced version of the old game. In Tambe’s game, the board has 100 squares instead of the conventional 64 squares.

Another important difference is that unlike conventional chess, which is played with 32 pieces, Tambe’s game has 64 pieces and they have different names.

“Keeping up with the times, instead of king, queen, knight etc, Modern Chess has pieces called president, general and tank bombers,” he said.

In chess, chances of a player facing a blockage — stuck with a few pieces and no way out — is a frequent outcome of the game. “Modern chess avoids such situations as there is more space for action available for the player,” said Tambe.

Tambe’s innovation allows for two types of checkmates, and the newer rules make the game faster and interesting, he said.

The board used for playing chess, said Tambe, can also double up as a board for a mental abacus. Tambe has applied and received patents for both products in 2018.

Tambe is right now busy popularising this game among schools and colleges. He has already spoken to various chess associations about this game and hopes to increase its popularity in the days to come.