Pune: Registrations open for CET for admission to private universities

A recently formed association of private universities in Maharashtra has announced its own common entrance test (CET) for candidates who wish to take admissions to engineering, architecture, law, pharmacy, management and other professional courses at the enlisted universities.

The association – PERA India (Preeminent Education & Research Association) – has 13 private universities from the state as members, including eight from Pune alone. The member institutions include MIT Art, Design, and Technology University, Pune; Vishwakarma University, Pune; MGM University, Aurangabad; MIT World Peace University; Sanjay Ghodawat University, Kolhapur; Sandip University, Nashik; Ajeenkya DY Patil University, Pune; Spicer Adventist University, Pune; Symbiosis Skills and Professional University, Pune; Vijayabhumi University, Mumbai; Somaiya Vidhyavihar University; DY Patil University, Ambi, Pune and DY Patil International University, Akurdi

The association recently announced the examination dates of online PERA CET – 2021 for various professional courses like Engineering, Bioengineering, Marine-engineering, Design, Fine Art, Food Technology, Pharmacy, Management, Education, Architecture, Law, and Hotel Management. As per the schedule, online PERA CET will commence on July 16 and conclude on July 18 and the results will be declared on July 23. The examination will be conducted through an online proctored mode system. The last date of PERA CET Exam online registration is July 10.

More details are available on the website, http://www.peraindia.in