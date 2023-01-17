Pune registers over 54 pc growth in real estate, claims survey

THE REAL ESTATE sector in Pune has registered a growth of more than 54 per cent in the last year, according to survey findings.

Against 46,080 in 2021, a total of 84,200 units/projects of real estate were completed in the city in 2022, the latest survey by property consultant Anarock claims.

A total of 4.02 lakh homes in the seven cities–Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune–were constructed in 2022, the survey finds. In 2021, 2.76 housing units were completed.

City-wise, Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone had completed 1.26 lakh units, followed by 86,300 in Delhi-NCR, 84,200 in Pune, and 23,190 in Kolkata. The slowdown of the Covid-19 spread and pent-up demand had seen the real estate grow in leaps and bound.

Most cities including Pune had seen a record number of launches with realtors racing ahead to cash in the growth spurt.

Over 5.44 lakh units are scheduled to be completed across these seven cities in 2023, chairman of Anarock Anuj Puri has forecast.

“Construction activity will hopefully remain least impacted even if the pandemic resurfaces, so most completions in 2023 may be as per schedule. Certainly, developers are committed to completing previously launched projects before launching new ones,” news agency PTI quoted Puri as saying. “The year 2022 was a watershed year for the Indian housing sector, with sales breaching the previous peak levels of 2014. In response to this high demand, developers remained focused on completing their previously launched projects,” he added.

Real estate consultant Anarock tracks primary (fresh sale) residential markets of seven major cities and compiles data on sales, new launches, prices and construction status of projects. —(With PTI inputs)