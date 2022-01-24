Pune registers drop in daily cases; 15 deaths in a day

Pune registered a drop in daily Covid cases on Sunday with the number falling to 13,726 from 16,362 a day ago. Also, for the second day in a row, the district reported 15 Covid deaths. According to the data by health department of Pune’s zila parishad, 11 deaths from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and two deaths each were reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and rural area.

In all, 38,263 samples were tested on Sunday. Of the day’s Covid numbers, 6,299 (45.9 per cent) were reported from PMC, 4,376 (31.9%) from PCMC, 2,307 from rural, 516 from councils (NP), and 228 from Cantonment. Meanwhile, 9,958 patients recovered or were discharged on the day. The number of recovered patients was highest in PMC at 5,375, PCMC recorded 2,623 recoveries, 1,503 were registered in rural, 384 in Councils (NP) and 73 in Cantonment.

The active caseload in the district has climb up to a total of 93,426 out of which 2,906 are in hospitals while 90,520 are in home isolation. PMC has the highest number of active cases at 46,863, PCMC has 27,588, Pune (rural) has 13,864, 3,555 in Councils (NP) and 1,556 in Cantonment. Pune district has till now recorded 13,43,104 Covid cases. As many as 12,30,312 recovered from the infection while 19,373 lost their lives.