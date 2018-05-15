Pune: Regional Transport Office finds 125 private buses in violation of state government norms

The RTO has seized 32 buses on Monday. The RTO has seized 32 buses on Monday.

The Regional Transport Office (RTO), Pune has started impounding private luxury buses found to be violating the government directives that prevents private operators from charging a fare 50 per cent higher than that charged by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). The state government had issued a resolution on April 28 on the basis of a Bombay High Court directive.

On Monday, RTO officials carried out a drive to check if the private operators were following the new norms. The officials checked 518 buses and found 125 guilty of violating the norms. The drive followed the RTO notice to eight operators after complaints from passengers.

“We have received complaints from commuters that the private operators were charging more… We found it to be true as about 125 buses out of the 518 buses were found to be overcharging. The violators were imposed with hefty fines and 32 buses were seized too. Besides overcharging, the impounded vehicles were also found to be violating other norms such as plying illegally without paying vehicle tax, fitness certificate and permits and proper documents,” said officials.

Impounded buses have been parked at Swargate ST bus stand, Balewadi PMPML depot and other places. Till late evening, RTO had collected Rs 8,84,961, including Rs 1,89,200 in fine and Rs 6,59,761 as vehicle tax.

Sanjay Raut, deputy RTO, said: “The operators were charging arbitrary fares to passengers during the holiday season. We received complaints from passengers and also issued notices to the private operators. Monday’s drive was aimed at deterring the operators from fleecing passengers who come to them in the time of need as due to holiday season all the trains and public transport buses are running full.”

