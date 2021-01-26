Pune region registers 79.6% vaccination

Of the 1.65 lakh beneficiaries listed in Pune, Solapur and Satara, a total of 55,604 are from government health establishments whereas 1,09,693 are from the private sector.

Pune region registered 79.6 per cent vaccinations with as many as 6,049 healthcare workers inoculated on Monday. Across the state, a total of 35,816 people were inoculated with Dhule district notching the highest number of vaccinations at 144 per cent.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Deputy Director of Health, Pune region, that includes Pune, Solapur and Satara districts, said Satara district registered more than 100 per cent vaccinations — 1,419 were given the doses as against 1,400 listed beneficiaries. Solapur district registered 80.7 per cent vaccinations with a total of 1,452 healthcare workers out of 1,800 getting inoculated.

“Vaccinations have been more than 100 per cent as hospitals and inoculation centres have started accepting the walk-in beneficiaries who are pre-registered on the CoWin app,” Dr Deshmukh said.

In Pune district of the 1.10 lakh healthcare workers a total of 84,225 are from private hospitals. So far 11,463 vaccinations have been done. In Pune rural a total of 6,327 vaccinations have been completed whereas in Pune Municipal Corporation area a total of 2,652 and in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area 2,484 vaccinations have been completed.

With walk-in-beneficiaries registered on the Co-Win app now being allowed to take the vaccine, there has been an increase in the number of inoculations with 921 out of 1,500 listed beneficiaries taking the shots in PMC areas.

Dr Amit Shah, Pune Municipal Corporation immunisation officer, said that the session sites were functional across the three hospitals of Deenanath Mangeshkar, Noble and Bharati. Last week for a consecutive three days the sites could not be opened here. In PCMC areas too 791 out of 800 listed beneficiaries took the shot on Monday while 1,466 out of 2,100 beneficiaries got vaccinated across Pune rural.

Covaxin shots

Till 7 pm on Monday — Covaxin — made by Bharat Biotech was administered to 265 healthcare workers across six centres in the state with the inoculation centre at Amravati giving the shot to 80. At district hospital inoculation centre in Pune a total of 35 got the dose, at Mumbai 34, Nagpur 68, Aurangabad 22 and Solapur 26.