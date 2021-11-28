Pune: Boat Pulling Regatta held at INS Shivaji ahead of Navy Day on December 4

A Boat Pulling Regatta was held at INS Shivaji on Saturday as part of Navy Week celebrations. Among the nine participating squads, the team of staff officers won the coveted ‘Cock’ trophy.

The boat pulling regatta is one of the most prestigious and traditional Naval sporting activities conducted among various formations of the Indian Navy. The regatta, which was on hold due to Covid pandemic restrictions, was revitalised at Station Lonavala and INS Shivaji after a gap.

Officials said the competition was aimed at inculcating a spirit of adventure, watermanship skills, developing mental and physical strength, endurance and fostering healthy competition and team spirit. A total of nine teams, six of trainee sailors and one each of staff officers, staff sailors and trainee officers participated in the race and competed for the regatta trophy, traditionally called ‘The Cock’.

The race was scheduled in the Shivsagar Dam of INS Shivaji. The team of staff officers won the coveted Regatta Cock and the teams of staff sailors and trainee sailors secured first and second runners-up positions respectively. The races were conducted in traditional 27-foot long boats called the ‘DK Whalers.’ Each Whaler is manned by a crew of five pullers who are rowers and one coxswain who is at the helm. The pulling regatta has the mariners and naval practice of highlighting the virtue of pulling together in synergy, camaraderie and the influence of teamwork.