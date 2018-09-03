Pune: Refused donation, Dahi Handi revellers torch vehicle, part of parking lot gutted

“My son told them that it was too much for them to pay Rs 501 for Dahi Handi. He said at the most he could give Rs 51,” said Chandrakant Thorat, Prafulla’s father. (Representational Image) “My son told them that it was too much for them to pay Rs 501 for Dahi Handi. He said at the most he could give Rs 51,” said Chandrakant Thorat, Prafulla’s father. (Representational Image)

Four men allegedly torched a two-wheeler inside the parking lot of a building after a resident of the society refused to pay donation for Dahi Handi celebrations. A portion of the parking lot was also gutted in the incident that happened on Friday night.

Police have arrested the four men, who were caught in CCTV footage. Police said that on Friday evening, the accused, members of a local group, approached Prafulla Thorat (20), a resident of Prithviraj Apartment in Ambegaon Khurda, for “vargani” or a contribution of Rs 501 from the family for Dahi Handi celebrations. Thorat refused, saying they were not in a position to contribute that much.

“My son told them that it was too much for them to pay Rs 501 for Dahi Handi. He said at the most he could give Rs 51,” said Chandrakant Thorat, Prafulla’s father.

The family stays on the fourth floor of the building. “At around 1.30 am the same night, the accused seem to have returned and torched my son’s bike in the parking lot. The bike and a portion of the parking lot roof were gutted,” said Thorat.

Assistant Police Inspector Sandeep Yadav, who is investigating the case, said, “The building does not have CCTV cameras. However, we managed to retrieve footage from a nearby shop that shows the four men moving near the building. We have arrested them,” said Yadav.

Those arrested are Datta Shinde, Omkar Kamble, Dutta Kadam and Sumit Ahivale.

