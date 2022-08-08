Pune on ‘red’ alert today, heavy rain to lash western Maharashtra

An active monsoon will cause extremely heavy rainfall and lead to squally winds off the eastern India coast during the next three days.

On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the formation of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

This system, in the coming days, will bring heavy to extremely heavy rain (up to 204.4mm in 24 hours) over central India regions between Odisha and Gujarat this week.

The IMD has placed Odisha, western Maharashtra and Telangana on ‘red’ alert. In Maharashtra, Pune, Satara, Ratnagiri and Raigad will be on ‘red’ alert till Monday.

Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, southern Karnataka and Gujarat will be on ‘orange’ alert till August 11.

On Monday, Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Gangetic West Bengal are expected to receive intense rain.

In the week ahead, the Bay of Bengal will remain rough and produce squally winds with speeds ranging between 45 – 65 km/hour, which will mainly sweep along Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Fishermen have been advised to not venture into northwest Bay of Bengal till August 11.

Between June 1 and August 7, the cumulative all-India rainfall has been 534 mm, which is 6 per cent above normal.