Thursday, January 07, 2021
Pune: Recruitment rally for women in Military Police to be held from Jan 12-14

The drive, for women applicants from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa, is being conducted only for the Soldier General Duty category.

By: Express News Service | Pune | January 8, 2021 12:54:49 am
Indian Army Women, Women Army OfficersCandidates were required to register and apply online on the Indian Army website (www.joinindianarmy.nic.in).

A recruitment rally in Pune for selection in the Soldier General Duty category for women in Military Police (MP) will be held at the Army Institute for Physical Training in Hadapsar from January 12-14. The drive, for women applicants from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa, is being conducted only for the Soldier General Duty category.

“Candidates were required to register and apply online on the Indian Army website (www.joinindianarmy.nic.in). Admit cards of candidates who registered themselves are being posted on their registered email addresses based on the cut-off generated for Class 10 marks. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria in a careful manner. The rally is meant only for candidates who have received admit cards on their registered emails and not for all,” said a press statement from the Indian Army.

“Prospective candidates will be screened as per the schedule intimated over three days. These candidates will be biometrically verified and admit cards for the rally will be scanned before candidates are allowed entry to undergo actual selection tests, which is in three phases – physical tests, medical tests and a common entrance exam, which will be a written exam. Those found physically and medically fit will undergo the entrance test and candidates selected in the final merit will then be called upon to join the Indian Army for service to the nation in Corps of Military Police,” the release added.

