Pune records warmest January in 41 years

Last month was Pune’s warmest January in 41 years. Minimum temperatures recorded throughout the month remained over 10 degree Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The lowest the mercury fell to was on January 28 (12.3 degrees). And the warmest day of last month was on January 5, when the temperature recorded was 19.7 degrees.

Since 1980, Pune’s minimum temperatures in January surpassed 10 degree Celsius only thrice – 1988 (10.2 degrees), 2007 (10.3 degrees) and in 2021 (12.3 degrees).

January, usually, is a cold month for Pune and Maharashtra. There have been years when Pune’s minimum temperatures have dropped to as low as 4.4 degrees (1994), 4.7 degrees (1997 and 2006), 5.1 degrees (1984), 5.3 degrees (2011).

According to IMD officials, easterly winds dominated the region and kept the mercury levels consistently above normal, not just over Pune, but across Maharashtra. This despite cold wave gripping northern India, which influences the weather over Central and western India regions.

No cold wave conditions were reported over Maharashtra during the season so far. Though Pune does not directly come under the grip of cold wave, cold conditions from neighbouring regions influence the city’s weather.

“The southerly-southeasterly winds were persistent over Maharashtra, which brought-in excess moisture. At times, these moist winds interacted with cold northerly winds — leading to cloudy sky conditions. As a result, the minimum temperatures remained above normal,” said a senior official at IMD, Pune.

Such conducive weather gave way for light rainfall over Pune earlier this year. In a complete departure from normal, the city recorded 3.4mm during January 4-6.