Pune records warmest first half of October in 12 years

AI Narration

AI NARRATION

AI Narration

This is AI Generated text to speech.

मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

On October 15, the Southwest Monsoon withdrew from the entire country as several regions, including drought-hit Maharashtra, continued to grapple with below-normal rainfall.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
2 min readOct 15, 2026 09:59 PM IST
On Wednesday, the maximum temperature at Shivajinagar, Pashan and Chinchwad was 34.4 degrees Celsius.On Wednesday, the maximum temperature at Shivajinagar, Pashan and Chinchwad was 34.4 degrees Celsius. (Express Photo/File)
Make us preferred source on Google

Pune is experiencing its warmest first half of October since 2014, with the city’s main weather station at Shivajinagar recording an average maximum temperature of 34.97 degrees Celsius between October 1 and 15. The station recorded just 1.4 mm of rainfall during the period.

The average maximum temperature in the first half of October was 33.2 degrees Celsius in 2014, compared with 31.4 degrees Celsius last year, 32.58 degrees Celsius in 2024 and 33.09 degrees Celsius in 2023.

“There has been a lack of thunderstorms and an absence of cloud cover. The persistent influence of anticyclone has also resulted in above-normal temperatures, which are, on an average, record high for the first 15 days of October since 2014, at least,” said an expert from weather organisation Vagaries of the Weather.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

On October 15, the Southwest Monsoon withdrew from the entire country as several regions, including drought-hit Maharashtra, continued to grapple with below-normal rainfall.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature at Shivajinagar, Pashan and Chinchwad was 34.4 degrees Celsius. Lohegaon recorded 35 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees above normal. NDA and Magarpatta were relatively cooler at 32.9 degrees and 32.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) local forecast indicates that daytime temperatures are likely to remain between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius over the coming days. Skies are expected to remain largely clear until October 17.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several areas, including Pune district and the Ghats of Pune, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by light rain and winds of 30-40 kmph between October 17 and 19.

Story continues below this ad

Despite the high daytime temperatures, Shivajinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 18.4 degrees Celsius on October 15, 1.1 degrees below normal. Lohegaon recorded a minimum of 20 degrees Celsius.

Wadgaonsheri recorded the city’s highest minimum temperature at 24.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Chinchwad and Magarpatta at 22.9 degrees Celsius each. Pashan recorded a minimum of 20.2 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures are expected to remain between 18 and 25 degrees Celsius over the coming days.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments