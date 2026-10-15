Pune records warmest first half of October in 12 years

Pune is experiencing its warmest first half of October since 2014, with the city’s main weather station at Shivajinagar recording an average maximum temperature of 34.97 degrees Celsius between October 1 and 15. The station recorded just 1.4 mm of rainfall during the period.

The average maximum temperature in the first half of October was 33.2 degrees Celsius in 2014, compared with 31.4 degrees Celsius last year, 32.58 degrees Celsius in 2024 and 33.09 degrees Celsius in 2023.

“There has been a lack of thunderstorms and an absence of cloud cover. The persistent influence of anticyclone has also resulted in above-normal temperatures, which are, on an average, record high for the first 15 days of October since 2014, at least,” said an expert from weather organisation Vagaries of the Weather.