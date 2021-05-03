Pune records second wettest day in May since 2011

The all-time 24-hour rainfall record in this month was noted in 2015, when the city reported 102.8 mm, stated rainfall records maintained by the Met department.

The city on Sunday recorded its second wettest day in May since 2011. Within less than an hour, both Pashan and Shivajinagar areas reported heavy rain and gusty winds while the rest of the areas in the city experienced light intensity rainfall.

Shivajinagar recorded 26.8 mm on Sunday (recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm). Such heavy spells are uncommon over Pune during the peak summer month of May. The all-time 24-hour rainfall record in this month was noted in 2015, when the city reported 102.8 mm, stated rainfall records maintained by the Met department.

The IMD has said Maharashtra’s current weather is being governed by the prevailing trough line running between Northeast Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, another trough between Vidarbha and South Tamil Nadu along with the presence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over Marathwada.

“Due to all of this, there is moisture brought over to the state leading to instability in local weather resulting in localised thunderstorm activity and rain towards afternoon hours,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting division at IMD, Pune.