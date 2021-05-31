Pune: Over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases, 59 deaths; rural areas account for over 50% infections

There are less than 40,000 active cases in the district now, of which about 12,500 are in different hospitals and rest in home isolation. (File)

Written by Seona James

Pune reported 2,187 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, a slight decline from the previous day when 2,290 cases were registered. The daily spike in new cases have remained below 5,000 since the past 2 weeks now.

The decline in cases in the last 24 hours coincided with fewer number of tests having been conducted. Only 22,097 samples were tested on Sunday, the lowest in more than two weeks. The district has tested more than 50 lakh samples to date.

Rural areas of Pune continue to account for most of these cases. On Sunday, these areas contributed 1,125 cases, or more than half from the entire district. However, the positivity rate is gradually declining in these regions as well.

In other areas of the district including those under the Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, the daily case counts have fallen below 500.

There are less than 40,000 active cases in the district now, of which about 12,500 are in different hospitals and rest in home isolation.

The district reported 59 deaths on Sunday, taking the death toll to 16,814. The state government data which has been updating Pune death numbers for last several weeks, showed 94 deaths on Sunday. Despite the ongoing process of reconciliation of data, the state government bulletin still shows only 12,413 deaths in Pune district so far, a discrepancy of more than 4,000.

The district continues to report increasing numbers in cases of Mucormycosis or black fungus. The shortage in medication to treat the same continues to persist too.

