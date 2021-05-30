Pune records moderate rainfall for second consecutive day

The city has been receiving rainfall for the last two days. (Representational photo)

For the second consecutive day this week, Pune recorded rainfall of moderate intensity during the afternoon hours on Sunday.

Once again, hot conditions that built up during the day, combined with 60 per cent humidity brought in by the westerly winds, led to localised thunderstorms and rainfall.

The maximum temperatures recorded at Shivajinagar and Lohegaon were 34.1 degrees and 34.7 degrees respectively, both of which were slightly below normal.

On Monday, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 34-35 degrees and the minimum temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department have said that the convective activity, that is light intensity rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning, is likely on Monday, after the afternoon hours.