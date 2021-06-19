Pune records heavy overnight rains, more showers on weekend

Incessant rains in Pune caused waterlogging at many places. (Express photograph by Arul Horizon)

Pune recorded intense rain in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The 24-hour rainfall recorded on Saturday was 46.4 mm in Pashan , 43 mm in Lohegaon and 38.7 mm in Shivajinagar.

The trough runs between Maharashtra and Kerala and will keep the monsoon active over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra.

Pune city on Saturday could witness light to moderate intensity rainfall towards the evening hours of the day, and intense spells are likely to hit the ghat areas.

The city’s day temperature will be around 29 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

#Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on June 19, 2021

Pune city AQI – 38 – Satisfactory

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.