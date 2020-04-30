Pune records coolest April since 2015

According to officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD), regular flow and penetration of cool winds from north India kept temperatures over Maharashtra in check. (File) According to officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD), regular flow and penetration of cool winds from north India kept temperatures over Maharashtra in check. (File)

Even as Pune residents were forced to remain indoors throughout last month due to the nationwide lockdown, the city experienced its coolest April in five years, with the maximum temperature during this month breaching the 40 degrees Celsius mark only once.

April is usually the hotter summer month for the city when day temperatures consistently hover around 40 degrees Celsius. Pre-monsoon showers also remain scanty. This keeps the mercury at least a notch or two above the normal throughout the month.

Even though its gets warmer in May, with maximum temperatures touching 41 or 42 degrees Celsius, such high temperatures rarely last for too many days, unlike those in April. Besides, the heat levels fall towards the end of May due to commencement of seasonal transition.

The hottest April day recorded over Pune this year saw the mercury climb to 38.7 degrees Celsius. The day remained fairly cloudy with high levels of humidity. By late evening, squally winds and light rainfall were reported from some parts of the city. The rainfall recorded at Shivajinagar station (till 5.30pm) was 1.2 mm.

According to officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD), regular flow and penetration of cool winds from north India kept temperatures over Maharashtra in check.

“Until late last week, extreme northern areas of the country recorded snowfall or rainfall and associated cold winds were reported to reach parts of central India and even Maharashtra,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather department, IMD, Pune.

From time to time, moisture incursion from both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea resulted in creation of wind discontinuity. “This led to thunderstorm and light rain over the state. It also helped maintain the temperatures close to normal. Both these factors made April over Pune cooler than usual,” he added.

Pune’s temperature data for April between 1980 and 2020 suggests that on 12 occasions, the day temperatures remained within 40 degrees Celsius. During the last 40 years, the five hottest April days over Pune were recorded in 2019 (43 degrees Celsius), 1983 (42.5 degrees Celsius), 1987 and 2009 (41.6 degrees Celsius) and 1990 (41.3 degrees Celsius).

However, May is set to get hotter as the Met department has forecast a sharp rise in day temperatures starting May 7.

