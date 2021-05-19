Pune records 7.8mm rainfall, light showers forecast on Thursday : IMD

Wednesday was yet another cooler-than-usual day over Pune city, which experienced overcast sky conditions post noon.

Drizzle was reported from across the city during the afternoon hours. Rainfall recorded at Shivajinagar was 7.8mm and at Lohegaon it was 7.4mm between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Wednesday.

Such cloudy conditions kept the heat levels in check as the maximum temperature noted at Shivajinagar was 31.3 degree C and Lohegaon recorded 32.4 degree C, both of which were over 4 degree Celsius below normal.

Cloudy skies could develop towards evening hours of Thursday, the India Meteorological Department has forecast.

The day temperature is likely to range between 34 degree Celsius and 36 degree Celsius, and the night temperature could hover between 24 and 25 degree Celsius on Thursday.

Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – May 20, 2021

Pune city AQI – 40 – Satisfactory

Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune