Pune records 40 degrees, hot conditions to continue on Thursday: IMD

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
By: Express News Service | Pune |
April 7, 2021 9:09:03 pm
The day's temperature touched 40 degrees today. (File)

Hot conditions prevailed over Pune on Wednesday, with mercury touching 40 degrees for the second time in this season.

Lohegaon recorded 40 degrees Celsius which was 2 degrees above normal and Shivajinagar recorded 39.5 degrees, which was up by 2.5 degrees from normal on the day.

Similar weather conditions are expected on Thursday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting mainly clear sky conditions. This allows appropriate land heating as a result, the maximum temperature over Pune on Thursday could rise to 40 degrees whereas the minimum temperature could settle around 19 degrees.

Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – April 08, 2021

Source: SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

