Pune records 39.2 degrees, hot conditions to continue over city: IMD

Pune city on Thursday experienced hot conditions with partly cloudy skies developing towards late afternoon hours.

During the day, the maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 37.7 degrees while Lohegaon recorded 39.2 degrees.

Both the day and night temperatures are likely to rise marginally on Friday. According to the latest forecast, the minimum temperature will range between 19 to 21 degrees and the maximum temperature too will remain between 38 – 39 degrees on Friday.

Pune will experience clear sky conditions which will allow proper heating during the day, the India Meteorological Department has stated.

City’s air quality will remain one of its best in recent times with eight locations likely to experience improved air quality.

As per the location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast for April 23, 2021, Pune stood in the “Satisfactory” category with its AQI at 75.