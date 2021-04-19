Pune records 38.2 degrees, upcoming nights this week to be warmer : IMD

The week began on a warm note over Pune with clear sky conditions prevailing all through the day on Monday.

The maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 36.8 degrees whereas Lohegaon recorded 38.2 degrees on Monday, both remaining within the normal temperature range.

City’s minimum temperatures are expected to remain above 20 degrees over the coming few days, making nights uncomfortable.

Pune will experience clear sky conditions on Tuesday, with the maximum expected to be around 37 degrees and the minimum temperature to settle at 21 degrees Celsius.

The latest forecast suggests that the city’s air will remain under the ‘Satisfactory’ category on Tuesday.