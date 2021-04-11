Pune records 36.7 degrees, cloudy conditions forecast tomorrow

The maximum temperature recorded at Shivajinagar was 36.7 degrees whereas Lohegaon recorded 36.6 degrees on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Sunday remained a warm and humid day for the city but reported no rainfall activity.

On Monday, the city’s minimum temperature is likely to be 22 degrees and the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department has forecast. The city’s weather could turn partly overcast towards afternoon.

# Location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast – April 12, 2021

Source : SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune