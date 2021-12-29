Pune records 282 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Pune witnessed a sharp rise in the daily cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, reporting 282 cases, as compared to 158 on Monday. This takes the total number of Covid cases in the district since the start of the pandemic to 11,63,022. Two people lost their lives due to the virus, which took the total death toll in the district to 19,239.

In terms of area-wise distribution of the 282 new cases, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 171 cases followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) (59), Pune rural (32), Councils (NP) (13) and Cantonment (7). As many as 206 patients made successful recovery during the day taking the total number of discharged patients in the district to 11,41,762.

Currently, the active cases in the district stand at 2,053 out of which PMC has 1,069 followed by PCMC (423), Pune rural (410), Councils (NP) (118) and Cantonment (33). In total, 529 patients at present are in Hospital isolation and 1,524 patients are isolated in their home.

The number of samples tested in Pune continues to fall with only 11,024 samples getting tested on Tuesday compared to 12,284 the previous day.