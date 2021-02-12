Pune records 11.9 degrees, ‘poor’ air quality in most parts of city

Except Pashan, all other stations -- Shivajinagar, Lohegaon, Katraj, Nigdi, Bhosari, Alandi and Bhumkar chowk -- reported either 'moderate' or 'poor' air quality on Friday. (Representational Photo/File)

The city’s air continued to remain bad on Friday with seven out of the eight locations reporting deteriorated air quality.

Except Pashan, all other stations — Shivajinagar, Lohegaon, Katraj, Nigdi, Bhosari, Alandi and Bhumkar chowk — reported either ‘moderate’ or ‘poor’ air quality on Friday. The Air Quality Index recorded on the day stood at 139 and it is expected to slip further to 169 on Saturday, as per the SAFAR forecast issued by Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

Shivajinagar on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 11.9 degree Celsius whereas Pashan and Lohegaon recorded 13.2 degrees and 14.9 degrees, respectively.

With clear sky conditions dominating the local weather along with dissipating cold conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the city’s minimum temperature to rise to 13 degrees and maximum temperature to settle around 32 degrees on Saturday.