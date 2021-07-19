Pune records 11.4mm of rainfall, moderate showers to continue today

Rains lash the streets of Pune. (File photo by Ashish Kale.)

Pune experienced this seasons’ monsoon conditions with continuous, moderate rainfall all through Sunday and into the wee hours of Monday.

Shivajinagar recorded 11.7mm, Lohegaon – 4.6mm and Pashan – 8.4mm during the last 24 hours.

The southwest monsoon is active over Konkan, Goa and there is a weak presence of east-west trough running across Maharashtra, which is bringing continuous rain over western Maharashtra. There is an off-shore trough running between Maharashtra and Karnataka, which is bringing heavy rain along the coasts of these states.

During this week, Pune is set to experience improved rain of moderate intensity.

The city’s temperatures on Monday will remain around 30 degrees and 22 degrees, with chances of light to moderate intensity spells continuing on the day. Ghat areas can expect heavy spells on Monday.