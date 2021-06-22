Pune: Realty firm owner arrested for cheating investor of Rs 21.26 lakhs

Based on a complaint filed by Honrao, police have arrested Lunkad under sections 420, 406 of the Indian Penal Code.

Pune city police have today arrested Amit Lunkad of the Lunkad Realty Firm for allegedly cheating an investor to the tune of Rs 21.26 lakhs by not giving the assured returns.

Sanjay Honrao (48), resident of Ambegaon Budruk has lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Yerwada police station.

Police said that as per the FIR, the accused Lunkad allegedly lured the complainant Honrao to invest money assuring monthly 15 per cent returns on it.

Honrao then allegedly invested a total of Rs 21, 36, 875 in Lunkad Realty Building Construction Firm since 2019, but did not get the assured returns. He also allegedly did not even get back the money he invested.

Police sub-inspector Vijay Zanjad of the crime branch is investigating the case.