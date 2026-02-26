Pune realtor kills wife who quarrelled with him doubting he was meeting his ex-wife

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A real estate businessman allegedly murdered his wife in Pune because she often quarrelled with him raising doubts that he was meeting his former wife, whom he had divorced.
The police arrested the man, identified as Dilip Namburi Kandathil, 56, a resident of an apartment in Orion Complex at Chikhalwadi in the Khadki area.
Hours after allegedly gagging his wife Bindu Kandathil, 53, to death, Dilip informed the police control room about the murder, around 8 am on Wednesday.
As per the FIR registered by the Khadki police, a police team reached Dilip’s home after receiving a call from him. He told the police he murdered his wife around 11 pm on Tuesday.
The police found her body in the bedroom.
Dilip told the police he was debt-ridden after suffering losses in his business. He said that Bindu was undergoing treatment for depression. He said that due to depression, Bindu often quarrelled with him, doubting that he was meeting his ex-wife. Upset with this, Dilip allegedly killed Bindu by gagging her with a blanket.
The police arrested Dilip under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103 (murder).
Sub-Inspector Sharad Dethe is investigating the case.