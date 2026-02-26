Pune realtor kills wife who quarrelled with him doubting he was meeting his ex-wife

A police team reached Dilip’s home after receiving a call from him and found his body there. (File photo)

A real estate businessman allegedly murdered his wife in Pune because she often quarrelled with him raising doubts that he was meeting his former wife, whom he had divorced.

The police arrested the man, identified as Dilip Namburi Kandathil, 56, a resident of an apartment in Orion Complex at Chikhalwadi in the Khadki area.

Hours after allegedly gagging his wife Bindu Kandathil, 53, to death, Dilip informed the police control room about the murder, around 8 am on Wednesday.

As per the FIR registered by the Khadki police, a police team reached Dilip’s home after receiving a call from him. He told the police he murdered his wife around 11 pm on Tuesday.