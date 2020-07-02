Pune: Real estate developer jumps off 5th floor of Kothrud building

His family members were alerted and he was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. (Representational) His family members were alerted and he was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. (Representational)

A 56-year-old real estate developer died of suicide on Thursday afternoon by jumping from the fifth floor of the residential building where he lived, said police.

The deceased, Ramchandra Laxman Bablatkar, was a resident of Kothrud. Police said the incident took place at 1.45 pm, when his wife and son were at home.

Inspector Kiran Balwadkar of Kothrud police station said, “As per statements of family members, Bablatkar left the flat in the afternoon. The primary probe suggests that he went to the fifth floor, where he removed a protective net installed in the open duct of the building. He kept his cell phone aside and jumped into the duck.”

“His family members were alerted and he was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. We have launched a probe to ascertain the reason…,” added the inspector.

Bablatkar was from Solapur, where he ran a real estate development business. As work on his projects was shut down because of the lockdown, he was staying at his residence in Pune. Police said he had also been suffering from various complications arising out of diabetes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd