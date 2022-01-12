Pune: Ready to handle spike in Covid cases, says BVG

January 12, 2022 4:32:03 am
BVG India Ltd, a key player that manages Maharashtra’s Emergency Medical Services (MEMS), has said that it is fully geared up to tackle the spike in Covid-19 cases by offering emergency response services and MEMS 108 toll-Free ambulance services.
BVG ambulance service, in association with the Maharashtra government, is India’s first project where a qualified doctor attends to the patient in an ambulance. BVG MEMS has served over 5.9 lakh patients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.
State Heath Minister Rajesh Tope said that at a time when most people were confined to homes, 108 ambulances were continuously running on the roads to serve patients in need.
