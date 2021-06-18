Pune re-imposes weekend lockdown: Non-essential shops, dine-in at restaurants not allowed

The PMC has also issued prohibitory orders restricting the gathering of five or more people and free movement of public without valid reason after 10 pm | Express Photo by Rajesh Stephen

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to re-impose the weekend lockdown in the city to check the spread of Covid-19. PMC has announced that all non-essential shops will remain shut during the weekends.

Although the city has seen improvement in the pandemic situation, PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar issued an order Friday instructing the closure of all stalls and shops selling non-essential items, malls, saloon, beauty parlours, spa, wellness centers, bars and food courts on weekends.

The PMC has also issued prohibitory orders restricting the gathering of five or more people and free movement of public without valid reason after 10 pm.

In his order, municipal commissioner Kumar said that the decision would be applicable with immediate effect till further orders in the jurisdiction of PMC, Pune Cantonment Board and Kirkee Cantonment Board.

“The essential category shops will be allowed to function on all days till 7 pm. All other shops except those in essential category, malls, saloons, beauty parlours, spa and wellness centers along with non-essential category shops will not be permitted to operate on Saturday and Sunday,” the order said.

Also, restaurants, bars and food courts will remain closed for dine-in service on weekends but can provide home delivery or parcel service till 11 pm on Saturday and Sunday. They are allowed for dine-in facility on weekdays till 10 pm with 50 percent of total seating capacity.

Based on the levels declared by the state government for declaring relaxation in lockdown rules, the PMC had relaxed most of the restrictions in the city from June 14. However, the local disaster management authority was authorised to revise the relaxations every week based on the Covid-19 situation.

As per the previous order, malls were allowed to open with 50 percent capacity till 7 pm on all days while the restaurants, bars and food court were allowed for dine-in with 50 percent sitting capacity till 10 pm on all days.

Meanwhile, PMC has decided to continue with the other relaxations introduced from June 14 onwards which included allowing the government and private offices to operate with 50 percent staff attendance.

Libraries, coaching classes and training institutes will be allowed to operate by ensuring 50 per cent sitting capacity while gym, beauty parlour, spa and wellness centres would run with 50 percent capacity and on appointment basis.

The local train service would be allowed for those working in essential services, all working women and government employees. The public transport bus service will continue with 50 percent sitting capacity and no standing passengers.

The public places including gardens and open grounds will be open from 5 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 7 pm every day. Outdoor sports will be allowed throughout the day while the indoor games are permitted from 5 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 7 pm.

The cultural, social and religious programs are allowed till 7 pm with a maximum of 50 people. Marriages can take place with 50 people while 20 people can attend funerals. Meetings can be held with 50 percent sitting capacity.

The construction activities and e-commerce services will continue in a regular manner. The export-oriented industrial units and essential goods units would operate with 50 percent staff with their commute only using office vehicles.