Pune: Fire at a jewellery office in Raviwar Peth

An incident of fire was reported at an office located in Raviwar Peth in Pune in the early hours of Friday. No casualties were reported.

According to the Pune Fire Brigade, there was a call around 6 am regarding fire at an office of gold and silver jewellery work, located on the third floor of Unity Apartment at Sonya Maruti chowk in Raviwar Peth.

After receiving information, a team of Fire Brigade rushed to the spot. “We brought the situation under control in a quick time. Cause of fire was not ascertained,” said fire officer Sachin Mandavkar.

Firemen managed to save some costly items at the office and handed them over to their owner.