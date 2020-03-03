Shiv Sena says no to locals demanding revival of stalled refinery project in Ratnagiri

“The project which was planned in Nanar has already been shelved by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said. (File) “The project which was planned in Nanar has already been shelved by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said. (File)

A group of locals held a rally in Nanar area of Ratnagiri district on Monday, demanding that a shelved oil refinery project be revived. But the ruling Shiv Sena said the refinery could not be planned at the original site, though it could be relocated somewhere else in the Konkan region.

“The project which was planned in Nanar has already been shelved by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. If the supporters want the project, then they should decide a suitable place for it. But at the current location of Nanar, the project will not come up as the CM has made it crystal clear,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.

Raut said that the project, if located at the original site, could be extremely damaging for the environment, and affect the fishing activity of the local population.

“There cannot be any compromise on the issue of protecting the environment of the Konkan region. And therefore, the Shiv Sena is opposed to the project at the original location,” he said, adding that the party would, however, support the relocation of the project.

“We know the importance of the project, but it cannot be set up without the consent of the local citizens and without any consideration of the threat it poses to the environment of the region. If local residents oppose the project, it will not come up. If they suggest another location, the government may consider it. Finally, it is people of the area who have to take the call. The government will always be with the people,” Raut said.

At Monday’s rally, however, the local people said they were in favour of keeping the project at the original location as it would create jobs for them, and their youth would not have to travel to Mumbai or Pune to earn a living.

Under the banner of Konkan Jankalyan Pratishtan, the group of locals passed a resolution on Monday demanding that the project should come up in Rajapur taluka, where Nanar is located.

“The project must not go out of this area. It is in the interest of the local people,” Avinash Mahajan, one of the coordinators of the rally, said.

Some local Shiv Sena leaders were also present at the rally, and leaders from the BJP, which has been demanding that the project be set up at the original location, were also present.

On Sunday, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut warned local party leaders not to participate in the rally or face expulsion.

A senior official of the Indian Oil Corporation, which is carrying out the project, said talks with the state governments were going on to look for an alternative location within the Konkan region. “Dialogue with the state government is going on regarding setting up of the project in Konkan. But nothing is final yet,” he said.

Supporting the project in Konkan area, Ali Daruwala, spokesperson of the All India Petrol Dealers Association (AIPDA), said, “India badly needs the oil refinery project to reduce its dependency on foreign countries. The project will generate 20,000 jobs and will help change the economy of the region.”

AIPDA said if the refinery is set up in Nanar, it is expected to process 1.2 million barrels of crude per day. “Currently, there are only two refineries in the country. Our refining capacity needs to go up to meet future energy demands,” he said.

Daruwala said APIDA was of the view that politics should be kept aside and national interest should be given importance. “The project is needed badly by the country whether in Nanar or anywhere else,” he said.

The refinery project requires 15,000 acres of land from 16 villages of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg district.

(With inputs from Loksatta)

