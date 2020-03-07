Pune: Rasane re-elected PMC standing committee head

Hemant Rasane Hemant Rasane

BJP corporator Hemant Rasane was on Friday re-elected as the chairperson of standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). He defeated NCP corporator Mahendra Pathare.

Rasane managed to get votes of all 10 BJP members in the 16-member standing committee while Pathare won six votes, including four of the NCP and one each of the Congress and the Shiv Sena.

Rasane was first elected as the chairperson after BJP’s Sunil Kamble resigned from the post a few months ago. Kamble was elected to the state Legislative Assembly. Rasane said he will focus on increasing the revenue collection of the civic body and give a push to infrastructure projects in the city.

