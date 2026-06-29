‘Real justice when the beast is hanged’: Supriya Sule on Pune rape-murder death sentence

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Reacting to the capital punishment handed down to the convict in the Pune rape and murder case, Baramati MP Supriya Sule Monday said that true justice for the minor victim will only be served when the “beast is hanged”.
A special fast-track court in Pune Monday sentenced the 65-year-old convict to death for the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl, less than 60 days after the crime, holding that the case fell in the “rarest of the rare” category.
“The court has delivered its verdict in the shortest possible time, and justice has finally been done to the aggrieved family. However, the closure will be complete only when the convict is hanged,” said Sule.
“If the defence moves an appeal, the higher court must waste no time in upholding this capital punishment. Only then will public faith, which was severely rattled by this absolute depravity, be fully restored.”
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar welcomed the fast-track court’s ruling, terming it a “historic verdict” that validates the rule of law.
Pawar lauded the investigative agencies, pointing out that this is one of the quickest trials in the state’s judicial history involving crimes against minors. She said this decision has provided justice to the victim and her family and further strengthened public faith in the judiciary.
“There is absolutely no place for such cruel perverts in our civilised society. This decisive verdict has successfully instilled the fear of the law. Miscreants will think twice before committing such heinous atrocities,” said Pawar.
Pawar expressed her gratitude to the lawyers for their efforts and thanked the Pune Rural Police for forming a special investigation team to ensure justice for the victim.
She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implementing the strictest possible measures for the safety of women, girls, and children in the future. Pawar assured that they stand with the victim’s family during their time of grief. She stated that both society and the government will work together to take concrete steps to prevent such incidents from occurring again.