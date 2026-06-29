‘Real justice when the beast is hanged’: Supriya Sule on Pune rape-murder death sentence

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said the closure in the Pune rape-murder case will come only when the convict is hanged (File photo).

Reacting to the capital punishment handed down to the convict in the Pune rape and murder case, Baramati MP Supriya Sule Monday said that true justice for the minor victim will only be served when the “beast is hanged”.

A special fast-track court in Pune Monday sentenced the 65-year-old convict to death for the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl, less than 60 days after the crime, holding that the case fell in the “rarest of the rare” category.

“The court has delivered its verdict in the shortest possible time, and justice has finally been done to the aggrieved family. However, the closure will be complete only when the convict is hanged,” said Sule.