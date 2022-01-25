Pune: Man rapes woman after contact through matrimonial portal, flees after giving fake address

A man in Pune allegedly confined and raped a 32-year-old woman after befriending her through a matrimonial website. He allegedly fled after giving the woman a fake address.

An FIR was registered at Hinjewadi police station on Monday based on the complaint by the victim who works as an engineer in a private company in the city. As per the FIR, the woman connected with the accused through a matrimonial portal in November.

After initial communication, the man told her he wished to marry her. In the third week of November, he invited her to a birthday party, said the complaint.

As the party concluded late at night, he took her to an apartment in the Marunji area, she said in the complaint. He went on to confine and and rape her at the apartment, she alleged.

A police officer said the man could not be contacted or found at his apartment later.

“He had given an address in Madhya Pradesh. When the woman went to the given address, it turned out to be fake. She then approached the police and an FIR was registered.”

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 376 (Rape), 354B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 342 (Wrongful confinement).