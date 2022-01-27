Rambo Circus celebrates 31st birthday, artistes seek measures to help deal with Covid-induced losses

Struggling to survive during the ongoing pandemic, city-based Rambo Circus on Wednesday celebrated its 31st birthday at Vadgaon Budruk in Pune.

The Rambo circus was started on January 26, 1991, by P T Dileep. Currently, they have 60 artistes performing for them. Owing to Covid-19 restrictions, only half of its maximum capacity of 700 people are allowed.

“The Indian circus industry was already going through difficult times and the problems have increased during the pandemic. It was completely shut for the last one-and-a-half years. We are grateful that the state’s cultural department has decided to provide a helping hand to the circus,” Sujit Dilip, a partner of the Rambo Circus, said.

The artistes celebrated the birthday by cutting a cake and the entire squad carried the Indian Tricolour and ran across the circus.

“Circus is an art and it should survive. We should be provided an open land in the heart of big cities at nominal rent. Also, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) should set up a circus museum in the city,” said Praveen Walimbe, the author of `Circus Vishwa’ and `World of Circus’.

Circus Mitramandal vice president Balasaheb Shinde said that use of animals should be once again be allowed in the circus, while mitramandal secretary Sachin Tarwade demanded pension for the artistes. The Rambo circus is presently running two shows at 3.30 pm and 6.30 pm everyday at Vadgaon Budhruk on Sinhagad Road.