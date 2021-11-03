Pune: Rally to celebrate release on bail; 3 criminals held

The anti-extortion cell of the Pune city police’s crime branch has arrested three criminals on police record for allegedly conducting a rally after one of them, who was in jail for attempted murder, was released on bail.

The arrested have been identified as Vaibhav Ukre alias Pappya (23), Manoj Dighe alias Suyash (22) and Ashish Mane alias Shooter (22).

Officials said that Ukre was lodged at Yerawada central jail in a case of attempted murder. He was released from prison on bail two months ago. A rally was taken out in the jurisdiction of Warje police station and a police team that had gone to the spot at the time was assaulted, said the police.

Subsequently, an offence was registered against the group of miscreants under various IPC sections, including rioting, criminal intimidation, criminal assault on public servants among others.

On Tuesday, the police received a tip-off about the location of Ukre and Dighe. Two of them were arrested after a trap was laid on the premises of a hotel on Paud Road. Later, based on the information received from the interrogation of the two, Mane was also arrested. All three have been remanded to police custody, a crime branch official said.