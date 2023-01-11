In a first, Pune’s Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum to be accessible on metaverse platform

BharatVerse, India’s first metaverse platform, on Tuesday entered into a memorandum of understanding with Pune’s Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, which thus became the first Indian museum to opt for the metaverse route.

According to a statement from BharatVerse, the platform envisions creating “digital twin places of special interest” that can be experienced by people across the globe and help to increase the promotion of such sites.

The metaverse experience will be accessible to users through head-mounted devices, mobile phones, web browsers etc. To begin with, the existing 3-D virtual tour of the museum created with the help of noted ophthalmologist Dr Shreekant Kelkar will be hosted on the BharatVerse platform.

Rohit Srivastwa, founder-director of BharatVerse, said, “We envision BharatVerse as a collaboratively built virtual Bharat where every square metre of the real Bharat can be showcased as it exists. We are building the platform on the three-pronged principles of collaboration, creativity and contribution. The Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum certainly deserves the use of the metaverse platform to reach to masses worldwide,”

Sudhanva Ranade, director of the museum, said, “Under the BharatVerse initiative, we will be creating a metaverse experience for the RDKM so that people can explore the museum from across the globe and plan to visit the museum when they come to Pune. We will provide an immersive experience through the metaverse so that virtual visitors can get a feeling of being present inside the museum in real time,” he said.