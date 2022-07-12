scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Pune rains: At 46 mm, city records season’s wettest day on Tuesday

Pune on ‘red’ alert till Thursday, avoid visiting ghat and low lying areas, says IMD official

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 12, 2022 1:11:32 pm
Vehicles wade through the waterlogged road near PMPML depot at Swargate. (Express photograph by Arul Horizon)

After nearly five days of continuous rains, Pune city on Tuesday morning recorded the season’s wettest spell, with the Shivajinagar observatory recording 46 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

The rainfall recorded in the peripheral areas of the city for the same period was 62 mm at Lavale, 53 mm at Pashan, 51.7 mm at Chinchwad, 37 mm at Magarpatta and 34.4 mm at Lohegaon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Pune district on ‘red’ alert till Thursday, warning of possibilities of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places (more than 204 mm in 24-hours), mainly in the ghat areas till July 14.

Pune district also recorded moderate to heavy rainfall and Lonavala topped the charts with 189 mm. Some of the wettest areas in the district on the day remained Lavasa (176.5 mm) , National Defence Academy (171.5 mm) , Bhor (160 mm) , Girivan (121.5 mm) and Malin (116.5 mm).

While Pune city, which has remained under cloud cover, is experiencing continuous moderate spells within city limits, intense spells of rain have been lashing the ghats of Pune, Nashik and Satara districts.

“As ghat areas will receive intense very heavy spells, it is advised to avoid visiting ghat areas. Intense rainfall will continue over Madhya Maharashtra, including the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, till Thursday,” an IMD official said on Tuesday.

There are multiple favourable weather systems active over Maharashtra making the southwest monsoon vigorous here. These include an off-shore trough between Gujarat and Karnataka coast; an east-west shear zone; an active monsoon trough running to the south of its normal position, and a low pressure system located over northwest Bay of Bengal, off Odisha coast.

