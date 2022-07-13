scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Pune city receives over 100 mm rainfall in two days, more spells predicted today

The IMD has forecast that rainfall activity will peak today and will continue over Pune and Maharashtra for another 48 hours.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 13, 2022 11:43:10 am
pune news, pune weather today, pune rain today, pune weather forecast todayRains have persisted for a week now, bringing much-needed reservoir recharge leaving many rivers overflowing within the city limits and neighbourhoods in Pune. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday warned of moderate to intense rain spells over Pune city and district. The Nowcast warning lasting till 12 pm was issued on Wednesday morning.

For the second consecutive day, rainfall recorded over Pune city was close to 50mm helping wipe off all existing deficits existing since the start of the monsoon season. The 24-hour rainfall recorded over various parts of Pune city on Wednesday was Pashan 50 mm, Shivajinagar 49 mm, and Lohegaon 28.6 mm, data showed.

Rains have persisted for a week now, bringing much-needed reservoir recharge leaving many rivers overflowing within the city limits and neighbourhoods. Since June 1, the city has received 260.7 mm of rainfall.

The Southwest monsoon continues to be vigorous over Maharashtra, resulting in intense spells, especially over Konkan and ghat areas of the central part of the state.

“There are strong westerly winds blowing from the Arabian Sea leading to wind convergence over Konkan-Goa-Madhya Maharashtra,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division at IMD, Pune.

In addition, there is a well-marked low pressure located over the south Odisha coast and the monsoon trough continues to run to the south of its normal position leading to moisture incursion towards Maharashtra.

“Due to all these weather systems, there would not be much reduction in the rainfall activities over Pune or Maharashtra till the next 48 hours. The rainfall activity is likely to peak on Wednesday, after which there may be a marginal fall in the rainfall intensity,” added Kashyapi.

The IMD has maintained its warning of avoiding visiting ghat areas of Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, and Nashik as these remain extremely vulnerable to intense rainfall spells.

