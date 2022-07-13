Pune: Rain continues, water storage in Mutha river dams rises to 12.23 TMC

With Pune district continuing to witness heavy rain, the water storage in the catchment areas of all four dams upstream of Mutha river has now increased to 12.23 TMC as of Wednesday morning. Last year, on the same day, the water storage in the dams was 8.79 TMC.

This increase in water storage levels is despite water being released from Khadakwasla dam into the Mutha river. The Khadakwasla dam, which is the closest dam to Pune city upstream of Mutha river, is filled to its capacity, compelling authorities to discharge 11,000 cusecs of water.

The district water resources department has issued an alert saying that more water will be discharged into Mutha river if the rain continues and has asked residents along the river to be on alert.

Pune district has been witnessing continuous rain in the last week and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall this week. The heavy rainfall in the catchment area of Panshet, Varasgaon, Temghar and Khadakwasla dams has led to a large amount of inflow and increased water storage. In the last 24 hours, Panshet received 93 mm rainfall, Varasgaon 88 mm, Temghar 160 mm and Khadakwasla dam 38 mm.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to continue normal water supply till July 26.