At 80.3mm, Pune witnesses season’s wettest day

Pune recorded its wettest day of this season on Saturday. Shivajinagar recorded 80.3mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, while Pashan received 69.7mm and Lohegaon 60.4mm.

Light to moderate intensity rain is forecast over Pune on Saturday, with heavy to very heavy spells likely over the ghat areas of Pune district.

The southwest monsoon is presently vigorous over Maharashtra. There are strong westerly winds blowing at lower levels. In addition, there is an off-shore trough running between Maharashtra and north Kerala. Both these are creating a wind convergence, bringing extremely heavy rain along the west coast.

On Saturday, the day temperature is likely to be around 27 degrees whereas the recorded minimum temperature is 20.8 degrees.

Current location-wise Air Quality Index (AQI) on July 24, 2021

Pune city AQI – 41 – Satisfactory

Source: SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune Source: SAFAR, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.