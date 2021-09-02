Pune Rains, Covid-19 Cases Today Live News: Pune region records maximum Covid-19 deaths in Maharashtra on Wednesday

Pune Rains, Covid-19 Cases Today Live News: With 98 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Pune region recorded the maximum Covid-19 related casualties in Maharashtra. The Pune region also saw the highest 2,018 new cases followed by 876 infections in the Mumbai region.
Pune district remains among ‘districts of concern’ in Maharashtra, with a rising weekly Covid-19 positivity rate that is currently over two times higher than the state average. While the weekly Covid positivity rate in the week of August 18 to 24 in Pune was 5.5 %, it rose to 6.15% in the week of August 25 to 31. District health authorities said efforts were being taken to expedite vaccinations.
In other news, Chandrakant Patil, chief of the BJP’s Maharashtra unit, was booked recently along with other party members for allegedly violating Covid-19 lockdown norms during their agitation seeking reopening of temples. The Pune unit of the BJP had agitated at Kasba Ganpati temple.