Pune Rains, Covid-19 Cases Today Live News: Pune region records maximum Covid-19 deaths in Maharashtra on Wednesday

Pune administered nearly 2.5 lakh vaccine doses on Tuesday, becoming the district with the highest single-day vaccinations in Maharashtra. Pune recorded 1,789 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday- the highest in the State. According to an official, out of the 51,238 active patients in Maharashtra, Pune is at the top with 13,515 active infections.

Meanwhile, light rain and cloudy sky conditions are likely to prevail over Pune city on Wednesday. During the last 24 hours, Shivajinagar recorded 1.7mm of rainfall. Between June 1 and August 31, the city has recorded 386.1mm, which was 12 per cent below normal.

In other news, no water supply will be available in the entire city on Thursday, September 2 as the Pune Municipal Corporation undertakes maintenance and repair work at its water purification plants and pumping stations. Supply is to be restored on Friday.