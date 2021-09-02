scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Pune Rains, Covid-19 Cases Today Live News: Pune region records maximum Covid-19 deaths in Maharashtra on Wednesday

Pune Rains, Covid-19 Cases Today Live News: The Pune region also saw the highest 2,018 new cases followed by 876 infections in the Mumbai region.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
September 2, 2021 8:47:45 am
District health authorities said efforts were being taken to expedite vaccinations. (Express Photo by Ashish Kale)

Pune Rains, Covid-19 Cases Today Live News: With 98 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Pune region recorded the maximum Covid-19 related casualties in Maharashtra. The Pune region also saw the highest 2,018 new cases followed by 876 infections in the Mumbai region.

Pune district remains among ‘districts of concern’ in Maharashtra, with a rising weekly Covid-19 positivity rate that is currently over two times higher than the state average. While the weekly Covid positivity rate in the week of August 18 to 24 in Pune was 5.5 %, it rose to 6.15% in the week of August 25 to 31. District health authorities said efforts were being taken to expedite vaccinations.

Click here for more

In other news, Chandrakant Patil, chief of the BJP’s Maharashtra unit, was booked recently along with other party members for allegedly violating Covid-19 lockdown norms during their agitation seeking reopening of temples. The Pune unit of the BJP had agitated at Kasba Ganpati temple.

Live Blog

Pune News Live: Pune region records 2018 cases and 98 deaths — highest in Maharashtra; Weekly Covid positivity rate rises again in Pune, now more than double of state average; Chandrakant Patil among BJP leaders booked for ‘violating Covid-19 norms’ during agitation for temples; and more. Follow latest news from Pune

Pune administered nearly 2.5 lakh vaccine doses on Tuesday, becoming the district with the highest single-day vaccinations in Maharashtra. Pune recorded 1,789 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday- the highest in the State. According to an official, out of the 51,238 active patients in Maharashtra, Pune is at the top with 13,515 active infections.

Meanwhile, light rain and cloudy sky conditions are likely to prevail over Pune city on Wednesday. During the last 24 hours, Shivajinagar recorded 1.7mm of rainfall. Between June 1 and August 31, the city has recorded 386.1mm, which was 12 per cent below normal.

In other news, no water supply will be available in the entire city on Thursday, September 2 as the Pune Municipal Corporation undertakes maintenance and repair work at its water purification plants and pumping stations. Supply is to be restored on Friday.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd