Pune News Today Live updates: Pune logs 840 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

Pune city police said Saturday that they are in the process of filing an FIR against a Hadapsar resident who allegedly produced fake documents in the name of a former minister and attempted to assume ownership of about 18 acres of forest land estimated to be worth over Rs 200 crores in the market. Revenue officials in Pune had submitted a complaint against the man on Friday. Baffled district officials have now cancelled the land transfer in the name of the individual identified by the police as P P Shitkal. He had submitted fake documents from 2018 in the name of the then Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil who is now chief of the state BJP unit.

On the other hand, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has argued in a court that the five accused in the 2013 murder case of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar be tried under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for striking “terror among a section of people”.

Also, the KEM Hospital and Research Centre at Vadu will start enrolling minors and children for the phase II and III clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine Covovax from Monday. Last year, American vaccine maker Novovax Inc had announced a licence agreement with the Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialisation of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373, or Covovax, in low and middle-income countries, including India. Among adults, the process of vaccination of Covovax in adults during clinical trials has been completed, but other requirements, such as the collection of immunogenicity data, are pending.

In a not-so-popular move, the administration of the Savitribai Phule Pune University, which had recently revised the affiliation fees for colleges, has come under severe criticism from management bodies.