Pune News Today Live updates: Pune logs 840 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

Monday, September 06, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: September 6, 2021 10:31:15 am
A huge crowd of people gather in Mandai area for shopping (Express Photo/Pavan Khengre)

Pune News Today Live updates: Pune district Sunday logged 840 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths. Meanwhile, the KEM Hospital and Research Centre at Vadu will start enrolling minors and children for the phase II and III clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine Covovax from today. This vaccine is the fourth one to undergo clinical trials in children in India.

Pune city should expect light to moderate intensity rain (2.4mm to 64.4m in 24-hours) on Monday. The India Meteorological Department has warned of isolated but heavy rain (64.4m to 115.5mm in 24-hours) along Pune’s Ghat areas on the day. Pune’s Air Quality Index value on the day would hover around 38, which is considered under ‘Satisfactory’ category. The day’s maximum temperature would touch 27 degrees Celsius.

In other news, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna (SSS) leader Raju Shetti on Sunday took out a ‘padyatra’ (foot march) in Kolhapur district, seeking loan waiver and other reliefs for farmers, who were hit by the recent floods in parts of western Maharashtra. Shetti along with farmers and workers of his outfit took out the march from Prayag Chikhli village, where five rivers meet and become Panchganga river, to Nrusinhwadi.

Live Blog

10:31 (IST)06 Sep 2021
Pimpri-Chinchwad registered 166 new Covid cases on Sunday

On Sunday, Pimpri-Chinchwad registered 166 new Covid positive cases, taking the active cases count to 1,542. Of the total active cases, 949 are in home isolation while 593 are admitted to various civic and private hospitals. Two Covid deaths were also registered on Sunday, taking the death toll to 4,403. The first Covid death was registered in April, 2020.

10:10 (IST)06 Sep 2021
229 new Covid-19 cases found in PMC

229 new Covid patients were found in Pune Municipal Corporation on September 5 taking the active count to 2,258 despite 278 were cured in the day. 4 succumbed to the viral infection in the day taking the toll to 8,949 so far.

According to the state health department data as of September 4, the Pune district accounted for 29.73 per cent of the active covid infections in the state. Of the 52,025 covid cases in Maharashtra, there were 15,469 active cases of covid in the Pune district followed by 7171 in Thane, 6175 in Satara, 5051 in Ahmednagar and 4031 in Mumbai.

10:08 (IST)06 Sep 2021
Pune city police said Saturday that they are in the process of filing an FIR against a Hadapsar resident who allegedly produced fake documents in the name of a former minister and attempted to assume ownership of about 18 acres of forest land estimated to be worth over Rs 200 crores in the market. Revenue officials in Pune had submitted a complaint against the man on Friday. Baffled district officials have now cancelled the land transfer in the name of the individual identified by the police as P P Shitkal. He had submitted fake documents from 2018 in the name of the then Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil who is now chief of the state BJP unit.

On the other hand, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has argued in a court that the five accused in the 2013 murder case of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar be tried under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for striking “terror among a section of people”.

Also, the KEM Hospital and Research Centre at Vadu will start enrolling minors and children for the phase II and III clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine Covovax from Monday. Last year, American vaccine maker Novovax Inc had announced a licence agreement with the Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialisation of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373, or Covovax, in low and middle-income countries, including India. Among adults, the process of vaccination of Covovax in adults during clinical trials has been completed, but other requirements, such as the collection of immunogenicity data, are pending.

In a not-so-popular move, the administration of the Savitribai Phule Pune University, which had recently revised the affiliation fees for colleges, has come under severe criticism from management bodies.

 

