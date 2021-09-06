Pune News Today Live updates: Pune logs 840 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths

Pune News Today Live updates: Pune district Sunday logged 840 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths. Meanwhile, the KEM Hospital and Research Centre at Vadu will start enrolling minors and children for the phase II and III clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine Covovax from today. This vaccine is the fourth one to undergo clinical trials in children in India.
Pune city should expect light to moderate intensity rain (2.4mm to 64.4m in 24-hours) on Monday. The India Meteorological Department has warned of isolated but heavy rain (64.4m to 115.5mm in 24-hours) along Pune’s Ghat areas on the day. Pune’s Air Quality Index value on the day would hover around 38, which is considered under ‘Satisfactory’ category. The day’s maximum temperature would touch 27 degrees Celsius.
In other news, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna (SSS) leader Raju Shetti on Sunday took out a ‘padyatra’ (foot march) in Kolhapur district, seeking loan waiver and other reliefs for farmers, who were hit by the recent floods in parts of western Maharashtra. Shetti along with farmers and workers of his outfit took out the march from Prayag Chikhli village, where five rivers meet and become Panchganga river, to Nrusinhwadi.
On Sunday, Pimpri-Chinchwad registered 166 new Covid positive cases, taking the active cases count to 1,542. Of the total active cases, 949 are in home isolation while 593 are admitted to various civic and private hospitals. Two Covid deaths were also registered on Sunday, taking the death toll to 4,403. The first Covid death was registered in April, 2020.
229 new Covid patients were found in Pune Municipal Corporation on September 5 taking the active count to 2,258 despite 278 were cured in the day. 4 succumbed to the viral infection in the day taking the toll to 8,949 so far.
According to the state health department data as of September 4, the Pune district accounted for 29.73 per cent of the active covid infections in the state. Of the 52,025 covid cases in Maharashtra, there were 15,469 active cases of covid in the Pune district followed by 7171 in Thane, 6175 in Satara, 5051 in Ahmednagar and 4031 in Mumbai.
