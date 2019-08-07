Pune rains: More water released into Mutha river, flood-like situation continues

With continuous inflow of water into all four dams upstream of Mutha in Pune, the district water resource department on Wednesday morning released 27,203 cusecs of water into the river. Authorities are on alert to tackle the flood-like situation.

The four dams — Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar — are filled to capacity, despite regular release of water.

The maximum release, 45,474 cusecs, was on Monday, that led to water gushing into low-lying area alongside the river in the city. The civic administration had to shift around 7,000 persons to safer locations, while launching rescue operations with the help of NDRF.

On Tuesday, the release of water was reduced from 45,474 cusecs to 18,491 cusecs due to lesser rainfall in the dam’s catchment areas. In the last 24 hours, the catchment areas have received a total of 250 mm rain. However, more rainfall is expected on Wednesday, keeping the administration on its toes.

The Khadakwasla dam, with a capacity of 1.97 TMC, was the first to fill, because of which water is being released into the Mutha for the past ten days. The Panshet dam, with capacity of 10.65 TMC, was the next, followed by Varasgaon dam, with capacity of 12.82 TMC. The Temghar dam, having capacity of 3.71 TMC, was filled on Monday night. Now, the total capacity of four dams upstream of Mutha river is 29.15 TMC, despite water being released into the river.