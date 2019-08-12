Pune rains: PCMC, with an annual budget of over Rs 5,000 crore, turns to donors for help

Even as around 1,500 flood-hit people desperately need blankets, clothes, food and other essential items, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is waiting for donors — individuals, NGOs and companies — to come forward and help the affected people. On its part, the PCMC administration seems reluctant to loosen its purse strings despite having an annual budget of over Rs 5,000 crore.

“We are waiting for NGOs to come forward and help us meet the needs of the flood-hit people,” municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar told The Indian Express on Sunday.

On the other hand, standing committee chairman Vilas Madegiri said the committee was ready to sanction financial help for purchasing essential commodities for the flood-hit people. “However, for this, the civic administration should move a proposal before the standing committee,” he said.

Hardikar, however, said that since an appeal was made to NGOs and companies last week, they were waiting for them to come forward. “We have started getting help,” he said.

The PCMC chief said that in the meantime, they were extending whatever help they could for the flood-hit people in Sangli and Kolhapur. “We have sent at least 60 employees, three fire brigade vehicles and six suction jetting machines,” he added. He said that some companies have already provided food to the affected people.

Besides food, the flood-hit need blankets and clothes. Most of the 1,500 affected people are from Sangvi, Phugewadi, Pimple Gurav and Phugewadi. In all, 8,000 have been affected by the flooding of Pavana river. Tarabai Shinde (70) from Bharatnagar in Phugewadi said, “My only son is admitted in hospital. I’m alone. I have nothing to eat, nobody has turned up to offer us food.”

Manav Kamble, president of Nagari Haqq Suraksha Samiti, said, “The PCMC pays over Rs 100 crore to consultants for various projects annually. This is only for advisory role. Can’t they provide blankets and clothes from their own funds to the needy.”