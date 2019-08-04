Pune rains: Low-lying areas in city inundated, train services thrown out of gear

Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has inundated low-lying areas of Pune city and disrupted train services between Pune and Mumbai. Several trains have either been cancelled or are taking inordinately long to reach their destinations.

Pune recorded a total rainfall of 45.9 mm from 8:30 am on Saturday to 8:30 am on Sunday, leading to release of water from dams on the outskirts of the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan on red alert till August 4, with moderate showers likely to continue for 24 hours.

Apart from this, Mumbai (140mm), hill stations Mahabaleshwar (140mm) and Matheran (100 mm), and Nashik (98.5mm) too recorded extremely heavy rain during this period. This is the second heaviest rainy August day in a decade for Nashik after 2016. According to the IMD, moderate to heavy rainfall activity at isolated places in the city and adjoining areas will continue till August 7.

“At present, there are very strong westerly winds blowing over from the Arabian Sea. This combined with low-level wind convergence happening over Maharashtra and south Gujarat has led to continuous and heavy rains, mainly along the west coast. Its influence is also seen over adjoining areas in Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar,” said an official at IMD, Pune.

Marathwada too recorded the season’s heaviest spells during the last two days, IMD officials said.

Train services affected

The incessant rainfall in Pune, Mumbai and in the ghat areas has hit train traffic between the two cities adversely. In fact, a minor landslide near Lonavala blocked railway tracks and delayed trains coming to Pune from Mumbai. The landslide was reported close to midnight and has caused the railway administration to divert the Mumbai-Pune train traffic via Kalyan-Kasara-Nashik-Manmad.

The Central Railway administration has announced that several trains on the Mumbai-Pune route, including Sinhagad Express and Deccan Queen, will not ply on Sunday.

Passengers who left from Mumbai to Pune via trains last evening suffered due to the slow progress of trains. “On Sunday, the Deccan Queen from Mumbai to Pune left at 9.30 pm, about four hours after its scheduled time, and halted at Kalyan, where passengers were transferred to Sinhagad Express. Thus, the Sinhagad Express, which was was fully packed, departed from Kalyan very late in the night and headed for Pune via the Igatpur-Manmad route. However, due to rains, it was stuck in Kasara Ghat throughout the night. It has now crossed Nashik and is yet to reach Pune,” said Harsha Shah, a commuter group activist.

Disaster response teams on stand-by

Due to the developing flood situation in various parts of Western Maharashtra, 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force has deployed a total of eight teams in Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, Pune and Nashik.

The teams have been stationed at Hinjewadi and Kamshet in Pune, Kurla and Parel in Mumbai, Pen in Raigad, Khadawali and Shahad in Thane and Chandori in Nashik.

Speaking about the deployment in Pune, an NDRF officer said teams have been stationed in Hinjewadi for possible flooding of low-lying areas in Mulshi. In Kamshet, a team has been deployed because of a large number of waterfalls and water bodies in and around Lonavala and Khandala, and the tourist influx on account of today being a Sunday.