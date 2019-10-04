Pune rains: Heavy downpour lashes city, fire brigade gets flood calls

Heavy rains lashed Pune for over an hour on Friday with fire brigade officials stating that several calls about uprooted trees as well as water-logged roads and complexes were received from the public.

The official said calls came in from areas like Kothrud, Karvenagar, Erandwane, Nal Stop, Law College road and some parts of Kalyaninagar.

Light to moderate rains and thunder is likely in the area over the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Pune, Maharashtra’s second largest city, and adjoining areas had received heavy rain on September 25-26 which left over 20 people dead.