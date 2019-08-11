Pune rains: Floodwater recedes, leaves trail of devastation

The toll due to the floods in Pune Division has reached 30, said Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar on Saturday.

Pune Division includes the districts of Sangli, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur.

Three more bodies have been found from the Bramhanal boat capsize incident, taking the toll to 12, while six people were still missing. “Three bodies, which have been identified as those of Surekha Narute (45), Rekha Vavle (40) and a four-year-old girl, were found. But six persons are missing,” said Mhaisekar.

While the administration had said the toll was 29 on Friday, two of the names were listed by mistake, as one had died of natural causes and the other was still missing, said Mhaisekar.

The discharge of water from Almatti dam has increased to a record high of 5.30 lakh cusec, and this has led to water levels receding faster in flood-affected Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

According to Mhaisekar, the inflow of water in Almatti dam has increased due to flooding of Ghatprabha river, a tributary of Krishna river, and reached 6 lakh cusec. This has prompted the Karnataka government to increase the discharge to a record high, to prevent the flood situation from worsening, said officials.

As a result, water levels at various bridges in Kolhapur and Sangli have gone down, with water levels dipping by 1.5 feet at Irwin Bridge, seven inches at Ankali bridge, nine inches at Rajaram weir and four inches at Rajapur weir. Briefing mediapersons about the relief and rescue operations, Mhaisekar said so far, 3.76 lakh people affected by floods have been given shelter at 304 camps set up in public buildings.

Officials said due to the damage caused by rains and submerging of transformers in water, electricity supply to as many as 1.17 lakh customers in Kolhapur and 1.33 lakh in Sangli had been disrupted. “A total of 3,570 transformers in Kolhapur and 2,607 in Sangli are under water. This has disrupted the power supply to several dozen villages in both districts. The villagers are relying on candles… although there is a demand to restore the power supply, MSEDCL officials won’t be able to do so before the water recedes. Any haste on their part may cause terrible accidents,” said Mhaisekar.

He added that as on Saturday afternoon, 33 bridges in Sangli district and 41 in Kolhapur were closed either due to overflowing water or landslides. He also said that 91 roads, including state highways and main district roads in Kolhapur, and 66 in Sangli were also closed due to floods.

The Kolhapur airport handled 30 operations, including landing and take-off, on Saturday.